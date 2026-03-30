Revamping Retirement: New Rules for Alternative Assets in 401(k) Plans

The U.S. Department of Labor introduced proposed guidelines on Monday aimed at allowing alternative assets like private equity and cryptocurrencies to be included in 401(k) retirement plans. This initiative seeks to dismantle existing barriers, following an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump, offering a fresh stream of capital for asset management firms.

The announcement had an immediate impact on the market, with stock prices of major American private asset managers such as Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone Inc experiencing a rise.

Industry experts remain cautious, however. Alex Caswell, a financial advisor with Wealth Script Advisors, pointed out potential risks such as liquidity mismatches, especially when considering minimum distribution requirements or account rollovers. Chris Mankoff, a financial planner with LPL, underscores the need for careful structuring of portfolio allocations and due diligence by plan sponsors to safeguard investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)