Fed's Steady Hand: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank is adopting a wait-and-see approach amid the ongoing Iran war, assessing its impact on the economy and inflation. Powell emphasized the importance of understanding broader market conditions before making policy shifts, keeping interest rates steady for now.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed confidence in the U.S. central bank's current policy stance amid the ongoing Iran conflict. Speaking at Harvard University, Powell highlighted the bank's readiness to observe how the situation affects the economy and inflation before making any policy changes.
Powell stated that the Fed is comfortable with its approach and will monitor the economic impact of the Iran war, which has contributed to rising gasoline prices and potential inflation. With inflation expectations anchored beyond the short term, the Fed maintains a steady overnight benchmark interest rate.
Investor concerns, driven by potential inflation from the conflict, have led to rising Treasury yields. A University of Michigan survey revealed increased household price expectations, though other market indicators remain calm. The Fed aims to see tariff-driven inflation subside before addressing inflation-linked policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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