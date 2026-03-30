Left Menu

GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets

GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has seen banking assets soar over seven-fold to USD 106.7 billion by February 2026. This remarkable growth highlights GIFT City's prowess as a hub for international banking, with 37 banks, including global giants, bolstering India's offshore banking ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST
GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets
GIFT City (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City has reached a significant milestone by amassing banking assets worth USD 106.7 billion as of February 2026. This development marks a substantial leap from USD 14 billion in September 2020, showcasing the robust expansion of India's offshore banking landscape.

Driving this growth is a diverse banking network at GIFT IFSC, comprising 37 banks, including 20 international players and 17 domestic banks that have set up International Banking Units (IBUs) to facilitate cross-border financial transactions. Notable global financial institutions such as DBS Bank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, and others have established operations here, a testament to the increasing confidence in India's IFSC framework.

The banking environment was further enriched in 2025 with new entrants like Qatar National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. Additionally, the launch of the Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) in October 2025 has optimized local settlement of foreign currency transactions, marking a key enhancement in operational efficiency and cross-border business activities at GIFT City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Oppositio...

 India
2
Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

 Global
3
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026