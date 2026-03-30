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Fed Stays Course Amid Iran War's Economic Ripple

Jerome Powell stated the Federal Reserve will maintain its current policy while observing the Iran war's impact on the economy. With inflation above the 2% target and pressures from energy shocks, Powell mentioned the balance between employment and price stability. The Fed is in a holding pattern until more clarity emerges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST
Fed Stays Course Amid Iran War's Economic Ripple
Federal Reserve Chair

The Federal Reserve is adopting a cautious stance in response to potential economic tremors from the ongoing Iran war, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced on Monday. Speaking at Harvard University, Powell confirmed the Fed's commitment to assessing the impacts of rising oil prices on inflation before any policy shifts.

Powell highlighted that although inflation has lingered above the Fed's 2% target, the central bank's current policy provides a stable footing. As gasoline prices surge, the Fed seeks to balance its dual mandates of full employment and price stability amid energy market volatility.

Market dynamics appear to be shifting, with investor concerns elevating Treasury yields. Despite this, Powell emphasized the Fed's intent to remain in a 'wait and see' mode amidst the energy shock uncertainties. The remarks underscore the Fed's strategy of prudence until more comprehensive economic data is available.

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