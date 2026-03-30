Morpheus Research Uncovers Persistent Anti-Competitive Practices at MakeMyTrip Amidst Regulatory Challenges

In a significant development, Morpheus Research has accused MakeMyTrip of continuing anti-competitive practices despite earlier regulatory penalties. Released on Monday, the report claims that MakeMyTrip is still enforcing price parity with hotel partners, disregarding a USD 26 million fine imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2022.

According to Morpheus Research, an activist short-seller with a disclosed short position in the company, the travel platform uses internal mechanisms such as a 'price competitiveness score' to maintain price parity indirectly. Adding to their concerns, the research highlights potential accounting irregularities and exposure to GoAir's insolvency.

Furthermore, Morpheus Research revealed that a new CCI investigation is set for 2026, casting a shadow over MakeMyTrip's operations. Despite MakeMyTrip's claims of compliance, Morpheus asserts that the company continues to defy regulatory orders, as supported by testimonies from industry experts and former employees.