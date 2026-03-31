Central Banks on Hold as Markets Self-Adjust Amid Energy Shock

Central banks worldwide are facing a dilemma as they decide whether to adjust interest rates in response to the energy shock spurred by the Iran conflict. While monetary authorities have issued stern warnings about potential decisive actions, the market has naturally tightened financial conditions.

The Chicago Federal Reserve's financial conditions index in the U.S. tightened in March, marking its most significant monthly increase since the previous year. Similarly, Goldman Sachs' financial measures indicate heightened market tension in both the U.S. and Europe.

Despite the Fed's restrained approach, market forces have already heightened borrowing costs and lowered stock prices, leading to significant financial tightening. As central bankers like Jerome Powell signal preparedness, the existing market self-adjustments might already be achieving the desired economic effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)