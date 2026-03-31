US Gas Prices Surge Over $4: Global Tensions Fuel Economic Strain

For the first time since 2022, US gas prices have jumped past an average of $4 per gallon, amid escalating tensions due to the Iran war. The national average now stands at $4.02, as reported by AAA, marking an increase of over a dollar since the conflict started.

American drivers are feeling the pinch as the price at the pump nears levels last seen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This peak is causing economic strain, especially in states that have been dealing with higher prices for some time. Fueling this rise, the joint US-Israel military actions against Iran, initiated on February 28, have disrupted supply chains and led to price volatility.

With crude oil, a key gasoline component, becoming increasingly expensive, consumers and businesses are struggling. Many households now face the challenge of reallocating their budgets to manage the rising costs, affecting their purchasing power and economic wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)