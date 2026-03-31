Central Banks in the Eye of an Energy Shock Storm

Amid the geopolitical tensions causing an energy shock, central banks worldwide are under scrutiny over potential changes in interest rates. Despite market shifts towards tighter financial conditions, central banks have hesitated to take decisive action.

In the U.S., the Chicago Federal Reserve's national financial conditions index highlights significant tightening, reminiscent of past economic shocks. Similarly, the eurozone experienced a rise in its financial conditions metrics. This widespread market reaction has been driven by rising borrowing and mortgage rates, coupled with volatile stock prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized readiness to act if necessary, aligning with historical pledges by global financial leaders. Yet, financial markets, anticipating no immediate intervention, have already priced in significant adjustments. This dynamic underscores the complex interplay of central bank communication and market response amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)