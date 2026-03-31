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IndiGo Appoints Aviation Veteran Willie Walsh as New CEO

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, announced William Walsh as its new CEO. Walsh, a former British Airways chief and aviation industry veteran, will join IndiGo after concluding his tenure as IATA Director General. His appointment follows the sudden exit of previous CEO Pieter Elbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST
IndiGo Appoints Aviation Veteran Willie Walsh as New CEO
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced the appointment of William Walsh as its new CEO on Tuesday. Walsh, a seasoned veteran in the aviation industry, formerly served as the CEO of British Airways and is currently concluding his role as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The announcement of Walsh's appointment, which is pending regulatory approval, follows the unexpected departure of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. Walsh is expected to end his IATA tenure by July 31 and will join IndiGo no later than August 3.

Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo's Managing Director, lauded Walsh for his global perspective and operational expertise, highlighting his leadership qualities and experience in building customer-focused airlines. Walsh is seen as a key figure to lead IndiGo through a pivotal growth phase.

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