VinFast Accelerates Vietnam's Green Mobility: 3,520 EVs Ordered in a Day

Gurugram, Haryana [India], March 31: In a remarkable demonstration of both market demand and operational efficiency, VinFast has achieved a significant milestone by processing 3,520 electric vehicle orders in a single day on March 28, 2026. This unprecedented achievement showcases not only the company's capability but also the strong consumer interest in sustainable mobility solutions.

VinFast's accomplishment of processing the equivalent of a month's sales for some automakers, at an impressive rate of 146 orders per hour, marks a new record for daily sales in Vietnam. According to company sources, each of these orders has been fully processed, with vehicles ready for distribution to dealerships and delivery to customers.

Online communities have expressed astonishment at VinFast's efficiency. One user highlighted the strong demand for electric vehicles amid fluctuating fuel prices, noting the increasing shift toward environmentally friendly alternatives. With VinFast's comprehensive ecosystem including extensive charging infrastructure and service facilities, experts predict further sales records in the future, bolstered by consumer confidence in electric vehicle technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)