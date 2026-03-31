Tensions Rise as Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Attacked; Global Markets React

An Iranian attack targeted a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Dubai officials assured there were no oil leaks or injuries reported. This event heightened global tensions and contributed to escalating fuel prices, with US gas prices exceeding $4 a gallon, a first since 2022.

In the US, stock markets are responding optimistically as oil prices begin to stabilize amidst ongoing international conflicts, including a war involving Iran and fluctuating global relations. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq indexes saw significant gains early Tuesday.

Across the globe, the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict has resulted in significant casualties. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 1,268 deaths since March 2. The Indonesian government, meanwhile, introduced work-from-home policies and other efficiency measures to navigate challenges in the energy sector sparked by the turmoil.