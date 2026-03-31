Banaras Locomotive Works Sets New Production Record

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has set a remarkable new record by producing 572 locomotives in the 2025–26 fiscal year. This milestone signifies a 20% increase from the previous year's production of 477 locomotives, highlighting BLW's technical prowess and management efficiency.

According to the Railway Ministry, the breakdown includes 558 modern electric locomotives, 14 Amrit Bharat locomotives, 10 diesel locomotives destined for Mozambique, and 4 diesel units for non-railway customers. Notably, BLW exceeded its target of 553 electric locomotives by producing 558, surpassing the goal by approximately 1%.

Since its establishment, BLW has contributed significantly to Indian Railways by manufacturing a total of 11,259 locomotives, including 2,925 electric units. General Manager Ashutosh Pant applauded the hard work and dedication of the entire BLW team, expressing optimism for achieving new benchmarks in the upcoming fiscal year.