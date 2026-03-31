Left Menu

Banaras Locomotive Works Sets New Production Record

Banaras Locomotive Works produced a record 572 locomotives in 2025–26, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. The achievement underscores BLW's technical excellence and contribution to Indian Railways. BLW plans to exceed targets again, with an aim of producing 642 electric locomotives next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST
Banaras Locomotive Works Sets New Production Record
  • Country:
  • India

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has set a remarkable new record by producing 572 locomotives in the 2025–26 fiscal year. This milestone signifies a 20% increase from the previous year's production of 477 locomotives, highlighting BLW's technical prowess and management efficiency.

According to the Railway Ministry, the breakdown includes 558 modern electric locomotives, 14 Amrit Bharat locomotives, 10 diesel locomotives destined for Mozambique, and 4 diesel units for non-railway customers. Notably, BLW exceeded its target of 553 electric locomotives by producing 558, surpassing the goal by approximately 1%.

Since its establishment, BLW has contributed significantly to Indian Railways by manufacturing a total of 11,259 locomotives, including 2,925 electric units. General Manager Ashutosh Pant applauded the hard work and dedication of the entire BLW team, expressing optimism for achieving new benchmarks in the upcoming fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Expands Footprint with Major Chennai Acquisition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Expands Footprint with Major Chennai Acquisiti...

 India
2
BJP Unveils Chargesheet Against DMK in Tamil Nadu's Pivotal Election Battle

BJP Unveils Chargesheet Against DMK in Tamil Nadu's Pivotal Election Battle

 India
3
Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026