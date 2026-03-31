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Mumbai Property Market Hits 14-Year High in March

Property registrations in Mumbai have surged by 3% in March to 15,983 units, achieving the highest monthly figures in 14 years. This growth emphasizes the consistent demand in the residential market fueled by stable economic conditions and buyer confidence, despite the volatility in other investment sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:42 IST
Mumbai Property Market Hits 14-Year High in March
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In an impressive demonstration of market resilience, Mumbai's property registrations soared by 3% in March, reaching 15,983 units. This achievement marks the highest monthly figures in the past 14 years, according to a recent report by Knight Frank.

The real estate consultant highlighted that the property transactions included both primary and secondary markets within the city's BMC jurisdiction. The sustained growth in registrations has surpassed even the elevated base of March last year, underscoring a strong and persistent demand in the residential market sector.

Industry leaders attribute this growth to Mumbai's stable economic conditions instilling buyer confidence. As Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India stated, and echoed by Akhil Saraf of Reloy, the city's residential properties continue to be one of the most reliable asset classes in an otherwise turbulent investment environment.

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