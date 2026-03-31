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India Mandates Made-in-India CCTVs: A New Era for Surveillance Industry

The Indian government has mandated that only made-in-India CCTV products can be sold from April 1, following a ban on non-certified imports. This move, effective April 2025, aims to create a level playing field for Indian manufacturers as foreign companies face compliance challenges. It also potentially raises prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:44 IST
India Mandates Made-in-India CCTVs: A New Era for Surveillance Industry
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India has announced a policy shift mandating the sale of only made-in-India CCTV units starting April 1. This decision comes after the government barred the sale of non-certified imported CCTV units from April 2025. This move is set to encourage domestic production and compliance with the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) regime.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT's directive has significantly impacted foreign manufacturers, particularly Chinese companies like Hikvision and TP-Link, whose products are yet to receive STQC certification. Indian manufacturers, like Aditya Infotech's CP Plus, see this as an opportunity to dominate the market with locally compliant solutions.

However, this change has led to a price increase of 15-20% in CCTV products due to the certification requirements and a ban on imported units. Industry experts emphasize the need for domestic players to develop their technology to control costs and ensure affordability for smaller towns across India.

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