Haiti Tightens Belt Amid Global Oil Crisis
Haiti's government has introduced austerity measures in response to rising oil prices caused by the war in Iran. Measures include a ban on new vehicle purchases, reduced fuel expenses, and limited foreign travel. The decision comes amid escalating gang control and deepening poverty since President Moïse's assassination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:51 IST
In a bid to tackle the rising oil prices spurred by the ongoing war in Iran, Haiti's government has implemented new austerity measures. The state will curb the purchase of new vehicles and slashes to fuel consumption among public institutions.
Foreign travel will now be restricted to essential missions, authorized by the Prime Minister, as the nation grapples with severe financial threats.
Security measures in a gang-dominated country are also affected, with escorts limited to one vehicle. These moves aim to stabilize Haiti's precarious macroeconomic situation and strained public finances.
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