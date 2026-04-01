Wall Street Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Speculation

Wall Street saw significant gains on Tuesday, spurred by speculation of de-escalation in the Middle East that could alleviate surging oil prices and inflation concerns. The major U.S. indexes rallied after reports that President Trump was open to ending the military campaign against Iran, despite ongoing tensions.

This uptick provided relief for investors who have been grappling with a month-long conflict impacting fuel costs and potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. "What you're seeing in capital markets today is speculation around an earlier off-ramp, or a cessation of hostilities," noted Bill Northey of U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The tech sector led gains with notable jumps in companies like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq enjoyed their most substantial gains since May 2025, as market optimism focused on a return to normal energy flows through key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)