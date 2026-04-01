Tragedy in Crimea: AN-26 Crash Claims 29 Lives

A tragic incident unfolded as a Russian An-26 military plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea, resulting in the loss of 29 lives. The crash, believed to be caused by a technical malfunction, occurred during a planned flight, as reported by Russia's defense ministry.

Communication with the aircraft was lost around 6 p.m. local time, leading to a search that eventually located the crash site. No survivors were reported among the six crew members and 23 passengers on board. The An-26 has been a staple for military and cargo transport but has faced several deadly incidents in recent years.

Further investigations are ongoing, with a commission examining the site to determine the precise cause. The crash adds to a series of accidents involving the An-26 model, highlighting ongoing safety concerns surrounding the aging aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)