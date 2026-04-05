Fuel Price Freeze Forces Indian Refineries to Absorb Losses

State-run oil marketing companies in India are taking measures to cope with a self-imposed freeze on retail fuel prices by offering discounted rates to refineries. This move is aimed at curbing financial losses amid rising global oil prices.

The discounted rates, introduced on March 16, come with significant implications for standalone refiners like MRPL and CPCL, which rely heavily on revenue from market-linked refinery transfer prices. These companies could face tighter margins as they struggle to absorb elevated crude costs.

While integrated refining-marketing giants like Indian Oil Corporation may offset some impact through internal operations, the discount on refinery transfer price (RTP) poses a considerable challenge. The situation complicates the financial landscape of independent and private refiners who provide bulk fuel to oil marketing companies.