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Fuel Price Freeze Forces Indian Refineries to Absorb Losses

Indian state-run oil marketing companies are imposing discounted prices on refineries for petrol, diesel, and other fuels to manage losses from a retail price freeze. This strategy affects standalone refiners significantly, as global oil prices soar, creating challenges in maintaining profitability across the fuel supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:02 IST
Fuel Price Freeze Forces Indian Refineries to Absorb Losses
  • Country:
  • India

State-run oil marketing companies in India are taking measures to cope with a self-imposed freeze on retail fuel prices by offering discounted rates to refineries. This move is aimed at curbing financial losses amid rising global oil prices.

The discounted rates, introduced on March 16, come with significant implications for standalone refiners like MRPL and CPCL, which rely heavily on revenue from market-linked refinery transfer prices. These companies could face tighter margins as they struggle to absorb elevated crude costs.

While integrated refining-marketing giants like Indian Oil Corporation may offset some impact through internal operations, the discount on refinery transfer price (RTP) poses a considerable challenge. The situation complicates the financial landscape of independent and private refiners who provide bulk fuel to oil marketing companies.

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