Farewell Elphinstone: A Century-Old Legacy Dismantled in Mumbai

The iconic Elphinstone Road Overbridge in Mumbai, operational since 1913, was dismantled recently as part of an extensive infrastructure upgrade. The project, led by Central Railway, aimed at expanding the rail corridor by removing obsolete British-era road overbridges, creating space for additional suburban lines linking Kurla and Parel.

Constructed by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the bridge initially served as a vital link over Mumbai's bustling rail lines. Central Railway officials confirmed that the new double-decker ROB will replace the old structure, enhancing commuter services without significant disruption during the operation.

Numerous challenges, including navigating restricted spaces and managing deteriorating components, were successfully overcome. The dismantling underscores Mumbai's ongoing commitment to modernizing its transport infrastructure, with elements from the historic bridge now preserved for integration into future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)