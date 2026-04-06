Agilian Technology: Navigating Trump's Tariff Turbulence

As the dust settles on Trump's aggressive tariff strategy, Agilian Technology stands as a testament to resilience amid economic turbulence. The electronics manufacturer, primarily serving Western brands, faced severe disruptions when tariffs on Chinese goods halted its U.S. orders, which form the backbone of its business.

Amidst the chaos, China retaliated with export controls on crucial minerals, easing some of the imposed levies. As Beijing's policies helped stabilize the market, Agilian found itself recovering, even as it eyed offshore production in India and Malaysia to mitigate future risks.

Economic experts and industry leaders closely observe Trump's upcoming visit to China, hoping for dialogue that prevents further escalation. Meanwhile, Agilian bolsters its global strategy, balancing between unpredictable tariffs and the enduring allure of China's manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)