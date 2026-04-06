Indian Markets Skid Amid Geopolitical Tension, Await Straits of Hormuz Outcome

The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note on Monday, with indices showing a downward trend amid global geopolitical tensions. The BSE SENSEX dropped by 112.95 points to settle at 73,206.60 at the opening bell, while the NSE NIFTY 50 saw a decline of 16.35 points to 22,696.75. Wipro and Hindalco Industries emerged as key gainers on the Nifty index.

Market expert Ajay Bagga expressed concerns about the market's fragile state due to an extension of a crucial deadline on Tehran, noting pressure from foreign institutional investors. "Markets remain on edge as President Trump's ultimatum to Tehran has been extended by 24 hours, with threats targeting civilian infrastructure if negotiations fail," Bagga remarked.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities highlighted the market's technical indicators, pointing to a cautious backdrop despite sectoral gains, particularly in IT. A crucial range for the Nifty is between 22,400 and 22,500, with any breach potentially exposing further declines. The Bank Nifty, meanwhile, holds a pivotal level at 50,500, offering a potential uptrend or further declines.