DRC Launches $46.5M Water Infrastructure Programme to Transform Ubangi Basin Economy

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has entered a critical phase of a major regional development initiative aimed at transforming the Ubangi River basin into a hub of economic growth, climate resilience and cross-border integration in Central Africa.

Backed by the African Development Bank Group, the Regional Support Programme for the Development of Cross-Border Water Infrastructure and Resources (PREDIRE) is now being actively implemented in the DRC, following the official launch of its national component on 16 February 2026.

The programme represents a strategic shift toward integrated, large-scale investment in water resources, agriculture and climate resilience—sectors central to the region’s long-term stability and prosperity.

A Strategic Corridor for Regional Integration

Stretching along the border between the DRC and the Central African Republic, the Ubangi River basin is emerging as a vital economic corridor. Long underdeveloped despite its strategic location, the region is now being repositioned as a key driver of cross-border trade and regional cooperation.

The initiative builds on progress already underway in the Central African Republic and is expected to strengthen economic ties with neighbouring countries, including the Republic of the Congo, enhancing the DRC’s role as a regional trade gateway.

$46.5 Million Investment Targeting Fragile Regions

With a total budget of $46.5 million, the programme is funded by:

The African Development Fund (AfDB’s concessional arm)

The OPEC Fund

The Government of the DRC

Investments will be concentrated in the provinces of Nord-Ubangui, Sud-Ubangui and Mongala—areas facing persistent challenges such as poverty, weak infrastructure and climate vulnerability.

Integrated Approach: Water, Food Security and Climate

At the core of PREDIRE is a Water–Food Security–Climate nexus approach, designed to transform natural resources into engines of inclusive growth.

Key interventions include:

Development of climate-resilient water infrastructure to support agriculture and ensure reliable water access

Strengthening of the National Agricultural Transformation Programme

Modernisation of river information systems

Improvement of river navigation along the Ubangi, facilitating trade and mobility

These measures aim to break cycles of fragility by linking environmental sustainability with economic opportunity.

Driving Jobs, Inclusion and Local Economies

The programme is expected to directly benefit 2.4 million people, with a strong focus on women and youth, who play a central role in local economies.

Key socio-economic impacts include:

Creation of 3,400 jobs

Expansion of entrepreneurship opportunities

Improved access to safe drinking water

Strengthened local livelihoods through agricultural productivity

Development experts highlight that such targeted investments can significantly boost rural economies, where infrastructure gaps have historically limited growth.

Supporting Vulnerable Communities and Social Cohesion

In partnership with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the programme prioritises vulnerable populations in fragile and displacement-affected areas.

It will:

Directly support 25,000 vulnerable individuals

Build capacity among 1,300 institutional and community actors

Promote sustainable governance of shared water resources

By combining infrastructure development with community engagement, the initiative aims to enhance social cohesion and reduce conflict risks over shared resources.

Strengthening Governance and Institutional Capacity

The programme is being implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Rural Development, with technical coordination provided by the PRISE II project.

This includes the introduction of modern tools for:

Water resource management

Data-driven planning and monitoring

Cross-border coordination mechanisms

Such institutional strengthening is seen as essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of investments.

A Transformational Opportunity for Central Africa

Project coordinator Deo Nsunzu described PREDIRE as more than an infrastructure initiative, calling it a “historic opportunity” to reshape rural economies and build resilience against climate and economic shocks.

As climate pressures intensify and regional integration becomes increasingly critical, the Ubangi River basin is poised to become a model for shared resource management and sustainable development in Central Africa.

By aligning its efforts with neighbouring countries and investing in inclusive growth, the DRC is positioning itself at the centre of a new regional development dynamic—one that links water, agriculture and trade into a unified strategy for long-term prosperity.