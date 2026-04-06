Galgotias University Unveils Salesforce AI Data Lab for Cutting-Edge Learning

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh - In a pioneering move, Galgotias University has launched the Salesforce Centre of Excellence - Tableau AI Data Lab on its campus in collaboration with Salesforce, a global leader in AI CRM platforms. This initiative is a significant stride in integrating AI-driven data analytics and visualization into academic curricula, preparing students for the demands of a rapidly evolving data-driven economy.

Designed to immerse students in advanced analytics and AI-enabled data interpretation, the lab emphasizes real-world applications, facilitating a shift from traditional dashboards to informed, insight-driven decision-making using cutting-edge Tableau and Salesforce technologies. The students will benefit from an industry-relevant curriculum, hands-on learning modules, and a chance to work with enterprise-grade analytics platforms.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, remarked on the occasion, stating that the lab reflects the university's commitment to meaningful, industry-integrated learning experiences. By fostering strong data and analytics capabilities, it aims to prepare students for an AI-transformed future. Open to students across disciplines, the lab supports interdisciplinary learning in technology, business, healthcare, and more, reinforcing the university's position as a pioneering institution in education and industry innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)