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Oil Prices to Stay Steady: Economic Ripple Effects Loom

Union Bank of India reports that crude oil prices are unlikely to fall to USD 70 this year, settling at USD 80-85 by 2026. A weak rupee and high oil prices could prompt monetary tightening by the RBI, affecting India's economic trajectory and banking rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:20 IST
Oil Prices to Stay Steady: Economic Ripple Effects Loom
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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According to a report by Union Bank of India, crude oil prices are expected to remain above USD 70 per barrel this year. Looking towards 2026, prices are predicted to stabilize between USD 80 and USD 85 per barrel, driven by persistent global uncertainties.

The report highlights that although oil prices might ease from their current highs, a drastic drop remains improbable. Notably, oil price surges beyond USD 100-120 per barrel could lead to monetary tightening, potentially influencing U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Amid these developments, a weakening rupee poses multiple challenges for the Indian economy, particularly through elevated interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India's policy decisions will likely be shaped by the medium-term oil price trajectory.

Furthermore, the credit-deposit ratio has hit unprecedented levels, prompting the RBI to label it unsustainable in its Financial Stability Report. This, coupled with a structural-systemic liquidity gap, pushes banks towards higher-cost deposits. Strategies reminiscent of the 2013 'Taper Tantrum,' such as higher bond yields and lending rates, might become necessary.

The report warns that if oil prices average USD 90 per barrel, India's GDP growth could dip to 6.5% in FY27, with potential downside risks. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation may also exceed 4.5%, necessitating a rate hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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