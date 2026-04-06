Indian Markets Rebound: Value Buying Fuels Recovery Amid Global Uncertainties

In a dynamic session on Monday, Indian equity markets managed to recover from early losses, closing significantly higher. The Nifty 50 index finished at 22,968.25, reflecting a 1.12% rise, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1.07% to close at 74,106.85, propelled by robust value buying and recoveries in previously oversold sectors.

Market experts credit the upturn to extensive value buying across various segments, with sectors like Finance, Realty, and Midcaps showcasing notable strength. Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments highlighted that softened crude prices and positive banking data contributed to this rally, despite ongoing global inflationary and geopolitical concerns.

Despite positive movements, experts like Nair advise caution, noting that the market remains fragile due to uncertainties tied to the RBI policy, US CPI releases, and evolving geopolitical scenarios. If tensions ease, the prevailing market discount indicates significant upside potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)