Left Menu

Indian Markets Rebound: Value Buying Fuels Recovery Amid Global Uncertainties

Indian equity markets showed resilience on Monday, closing with gains despite a rocky start. Bouncing back on value buying and sector rebounds, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher. Global uncertainties and upcoming economic events continue to influence market sentiment. Cautious optimism prevails among investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:08 IST
Indian Markets Rebound: Value Buying Fuels Recovery Amid Global Uncertainties
NSE Building (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic session on Monday, Indian equity markets managed to recover from early losses, closing significantly higher. The Nifty 50 index finished at 22,968.25, reflecting a 1.12% rise, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1.07% to close at 74,106.85, propelled by robust value buying and recoveries in previously oversold sectors.

Market experts credit the upturn to extensive value buying across various segments, with sectors like Finance, Realty, and Midcaps showcasing notable strength. Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments highlighted that softened crude prices and positive banking data contributed to this rally, despite ongoing global inflationary and geopolitical concerns.

Despite positive movements, experts like Nair advise caution, noting that the market remains fragile due to uncertainties tied to the RBI policy, US CPI releases, and evolving geopolitical scenarios. If tensions ease, the prevailing market discount indicates significant upside potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

 India
3
Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'

Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One ...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026