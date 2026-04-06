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Steering Ahead: Continental Tires Names New MD for India

Continental Tires has appointed Nevin Aslan-Ozkan as the new Managing Director in India, following Samir Gupta's resignation. Aslan-Ozkan, previously the CFO, will focus on growth in the passenger vehicle sector. The company announced a significant investment to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:16 IST
Steering Ahead: Continental Tires Names New MD for India
  • Country:
  • India

German tyre giant Continental Tires has appointed Nevin Aslan-Ozkan as its new Managing Director for India, the company announced on Monday. Aslan-Ozkan, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Samir Gupta, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

In her new capacity, Aslan-Ozkan will spearhead the company's growth strategy in the Indian market, with a particular focus on enhancing the firm's footprint in the passenger vehicle sector. Under her financial leadership since May last year, the company has fine-tuned its fiscal strategy and performance.

Reflecting on the market's potential, Aslan-Ozkan said, 'India remains a pivotal focus for us. Guided by a market-centric approach, our goal is to meet the ever-evolving expectations of Indian consumers and drive the company's growth trajectory.' Continental recently committed EUR 10.5 million (approximately Rs 100 crore) to further consolidate its market position.

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