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Bihar's Industrial Boom: Aiming Rs 50 Lakh Crore Investment

Bihar's Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal announced a target of attracting Rs 50 lakh crore in investments and generating one crore jobs in five years. Under the 'Saat Nischay' programme, significant industrial projects and startup support schemes have been launched to boost economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:22 IST
Bihar's Industrial Boom: Aiming Rs 50 Lakh Crore Investment
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Bihar's Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal announced on Monday the state's ambitious plan to attract investments worth Rs 50 lakh crore, aiming to create one crore jobs over the next five years. This initiative is part of the government's 'Saat Nischay' programme, emphasizing industrial development to boost the state's economy.

The department received 747 investment proposals totaling Rs 17,217 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with 317 investors being allocated 404 acres through the Bihar Industrial Development Authority. Key projects include the Integrated Manufacturing City in Gaya, a textile and bag manufacturing cluster in Muzaffarpur, a mega food park at Damodarpur, and a proposed Fintech City in Patna.

In the last fiscal year, 13,343 acres across 24 districts were approved for industrial purposes. Additional support facilitated 109 registered startups and 1,652 ventures, including women-led initiatives. Substantial financial aid was also dispensed under schemes like Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and PMFME, with a push for increased banking sector engagement in entrepreneurial lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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