Sensex and Nifty Rebound Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Crude Price Correction

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a significant rebound after an initial dip, prompted by falling crude prices and ceasefire hopes in West Asia.

Investor sentiment was bolstered by strong buying in banking and IT stocks, alongside a strengthening rupee, which contributed to the market's sharp rise.

The BSE Sensex surged 1.07%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 1.12%. Consumer durables and IT sectors posted notable performances, spurred by a positive demand outlook amid geopolitical uncertainties.