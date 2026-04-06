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Odisha's Simplified LPG Access: No Address Proof Required!

The Odisha government has eased the process for obtaining 5-kg LPG cylinders, requiring only identity proof for students and migrant workers. Illegal sales are being curbed to ensure public safety. The state assures fuel availability despite concerns over supply chains influenced by West Asia's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:24 IST
Odisha's Simplified LPG Access: No Address Proof Required!
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha government has removed obstacles for accessing 5-kg LPG cylinders, allowing students and migrant workers to procure these essential fuel sources by presenting just an identity proof. The initiative aims to support vulnerable groups by simplifying the application procedure.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, principal secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, emphasized that small cylinders are readily available through authorized distributors without the requirement of address documents. The government has also launched special camps for on-the-spot connections while imposing strict actions against illegal vendors to safeguard public safety.

Amid opposition concerns over the West Asia situation impacting supply chains, there is reassurance on fuel availability. The crackdown on illegal hoarding and trading has led to significant seizures and arrests, while district efforts ensure the LPG supply remains stable and prioritized for essential needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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