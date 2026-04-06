Gwalior-Chambal Expressway: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Monday that the high-speed Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will significantly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the region.

The Gwalior-Agra Green Field Expressway, at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore, will reduce the distance by 32 kilometers, shortening the journey to 88 kilometers. Scindia emphasized that the current two-lane road will be upgraded to a six-lane high-speed corridor, promising a minimum speed of 100 kmph.

Expected to be dedicated to the public in three years, the project includes limited entry and exit points for smooth traffic, a six-lane bridge over the Chambal River, and a 28-km-long bypass connecting Shivpuri, augmenting regional travel and economic prospects. With the construction of a modern railway station in progress, these initiatives represent a transformation of the Gwalior-Chambal region, offering fresh avenues for investment and business.