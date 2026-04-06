Wall Street Rides Momentum as Middle East Tensions Simmer

Wall Street's key indexes edged up on Monday, reflecting a positive investor response following their most significant weekly surge in four months as hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict emerged.

Despite Iran's rejection of immediate plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. and regional powers are contemplating a 45-day ceasefire proposition. President Trump's Tuesday deadline has left markets watchful but optimistic. Strategists like Sam Stovall noted that the stock market operates as a reliable gauge of future trends, with traders anticipating a reversal of recent selloff patterns.

The S&P 500's technology sector was notably robust, pushed upwards by chip stocks. This optimism wasn't mirrored in sectors like industrials and mining, which slumped. As the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq enjoyed gains, broader investor sentiment was cautious with a focus on upcoming domestic inflation data and its implications on Federal Reserve monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)