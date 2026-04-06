Future Lifestyle Fashion's Insolvency Case to Conclude in Three Months
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has mandated the conclusion of Future Lifestyle Fashion's insolvency proceedings within three months, rejecting an appeal by an operational creditor. The tribunal stressed the importance of maintaining the company's property to ensure ongoing operations and recovery under the bankruptcy process.
- Country:
- India
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has directed the prompt conclusion of insolvency proceedings for Future Lifestyle Fashion, demanding a resolution within three months. This order follows the rejection of an appeal by an operational creditor.
A two-member bench, comprising Justice Yogesh Khanna and Ajai Das Mehrotra, emphasized the need for swift action by the Resolution Professional and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as the time mandated by the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has already been exceeded.
The proceedings stem from a petition by Bank of India, with significant business operations linked to the leased property in question. The tribunal highlighted the necessity of the property for the continuity of FLFL's operations, particularly as the collapse of the retail giant has already led to the closure of several stores.
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