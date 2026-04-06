India Takes Flight: New Pact Solidifies Aviation Security Testing

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University, announced a groundbreaking pact on Monday to establish an indigenous testing facility for aviation security equipment. This center aims to enhance the evaluation and certification of full-body scanners and security screening devices used at airports.

The pact, signed in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, seeks to bolster India's aviation security ecosystem. It will enable independent and scientifically robust assessments, promoting research and innovation to continuously refine testing methodologies in response to evolving security threats.

The collaboration aims to establish India's reputation as a global hub for aviation security certification, aligning with international practices such as those in the U.S. and Europe. The agreement also includes setting up testing laboratories at RRU to ensure equipment meets high technical standards before deployment in critical aviation environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)