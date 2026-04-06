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Titagarh Naval's Ambitious Expansion: A Step Towards Global Maritime Leadership

Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd has received approval for a Rs 610 crore expansion in West Bengal, enhancing shipbuilding capabilities. This aligns with India's maritime ambitions by boosting infrastructure and technology for defense, commercial, and export projects, supported by Rs 129 crore government assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:15 IST
Titagarh Naval's Ambitious Expansion: A Step Towards Global Maritime Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd (TNSL) has secured in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for their expansion project at Falta, West Bengal. This Rs 610 crore investment is part of the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, aiming to bolster India's maritime manufacturing capabilities. The government is offering Rs 129 crore capital assistance for this initiative.

This expansion is anticipated to significantly upgrade the shipyard's infrastructure and technological capacity, allowing it to meet requirements across defense, commercial, and export-oriented shipbuilding sectors. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and MD of Titagarh Rail Systems, emphasized that the project's approval highlights the government's support in establishing a self-reliant, globally competitive maritime industry.

The development of this state-of-the-art shipyard is poised to enhance West Bengal's prominence as a maritime manufacturing hub, reinforcing efforts towards defense indigenization while satisfying both domestic and international demands.

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