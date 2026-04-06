Market Movements Amid Rising Global Tensions

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the US stock market displayed restrained movements on Monday, showing modest performance as oil prices fluctuated. This comes ahead of a critical deadline set by President Donald Trump concerning potential attacks on Iranian power plants.

In midday trading, the S&P 500 increased by 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 100 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite also gained 0.4%. Meanwhile, oil prices displayed volatility, reflecting uncertainty regarding continued conflict with Iran and its impact on the global flow of oil.

Despite Iran's dismissal of a ceasefire in favor of a permanent resolution, US market reactions were mixed. Wall Street saw varied performances from major tech stocks, with JPMorgan Chase leading bank stock gains. Treasury yields held steady, but economic signals remain complex amid challenging global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)