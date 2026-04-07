Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

The Middle East conflict is projected to cause higher inflation and slower global growth, according to IMF's Kristalina Georgieva. Without the war, the IMF had expected a minor upgrade in growth forecasts. The long-term conflict could amplify the economic impact, prompting more countries to seek IMF assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:23 IST
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is set to exacerbate global economic challenges, warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) head, Kristalina Georgieva. She informed Reuters that higher inflation and slower global economic growth are likely outcomes, ahead of fresh forecasts set to be released next week.

Prior to the conflict, the IMF anticipated a modest improvement in global growth predictions, with expectations of 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027. "The war has changed everything; our projections must now account for increased prices and sluggish growth," Georgieva stated.

Even with a swift resolution to the crisis, the IMF expects a slight downgrade in growth and a hike in inflation projections. Prolonged hostilities would further impact these figures, she noted. Some countries are already requesting financial aid from the IMF, which may adjust existing lending programs to accommodate these needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

 India
2
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
3
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026