Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is set to exacerbate global economic challenges, warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) head, Kristalina Georgieva. She informed Reuters that higher inflation and slower global economic growth are likely outcomes, ahead of fresh forecasts set to be released next week.

Prior to the conflict, the IMF anticipated a modest improvement in global growth predictions, with expectations of 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027. "The war has changed everything; our projections must now account for increased prices and sluggish growth," Georgieva stated.

Even with a swift resolution to the crisis, the IMF expects a slight downgrade in growth and a hike in inflation projections. Prolonged hostilities would further impact these figures, she noted. Some countries are already requesting financial aid from the IMF, which may adjust existing lending programs to accommodate these needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)