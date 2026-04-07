Left Menu

Government Considers New Credit Guarantee Scheme Amid West Asia Crisis

The government is mulling a Rs 2.5 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme to aid MSMEs hit by the West Asia crisis. The initiative would cover 90% of loans up to Rs 100 crore, managed by NCGTC, similar to the successful ECLGS during COVID-19. Additional measures include excise duty reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:31 IST
Government Considers New Credit Guarantee Scheme Amid West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is contemplating a substantial Rs 2.5 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme aimed at supporting businesses, particularly MSMEs, impacted by the West Asia conflict, according to sources.

The initiative proposes a 90 percent credit guarantee on loans up to Rs 100 crore, aiming to safeguard lenders in case of defaults by borrowers during the ongoing US-Iran conflict. This guarantee would be managed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), a government-owned entity.

Previously, the government had announced the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) during the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved to be highly successful, assisting businesses across various sectors. Additional relief measures include reductions in excise duty on petrol, diesel, and exemptions for critical petrochemical products to mitigate consumer hardship amid global volatility.

TRENDING

1
Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents

Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents

 France
2
Strait Showdown: Tensions Surge Between Iran, Israel, and U.S.

Strait Showdown: Tensions Surge Between Iran, Israel, and U.S.

 Global
3
Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President

Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President

 India
4
King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, reopens, reports AP.

King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, re...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026