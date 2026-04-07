Unlocking Gut Science: Impactful Insights from the 16th India Probiotic Symposium

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), together with the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation, hosted the 16th India Probiotic Symposium on March 27-28, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium in New Delhi. The event focused on the theme 'Gut Microbiome and Probiotics: Impact from Cradle to Centenarians,' and facilitated discussions among prominent clinicians, researchers, and global experts about the growing role of microbiome science in preventive and clinical healthcare.

Prof. N.K. Ganguly, President of Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation, opened the program by emphasizing microbiome science's importance in future healthcare strategies. Chief Guest, Shri Rajiv Gauba from NITI Aayog, highlighted the gut microbiome's pivotal role in boosting immunity and metabolism. Gauba also warned against rising ultra-processed food consumption and advocated healthcare investment as a key driver for national development, citing reforms like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi.

A session by Prof. Vineet Ahuja on interpreting microbiome data stresses the need for scientific analysis as microbiome interventions advance. Dr. Neerja Hajela noted the symposium's emphasis on discussing gut microbial changes throughout life, connecting diet, lifestyle, and scientific advances in fighting malnutrition and chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. The 16th India Probiotic Symposium served as a collaborative platform, encouraging ongoing dialogues, public awareness, and innovations to enhance health outcomes through microbiome research.