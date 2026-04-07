Middle East Energy Crisis: A New Inflation Catalyst?

The unfolding Middle East energy crisis, marked by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Israel against Iran, is threatening to significantly impact global markets. Brent crude has soared by 50%, raising concerns of an impending global inflation spike.

Although central banks are traditionally advised to ignore such external shocks, the current situation is different, with central banks facing criticism for previous misjudgments during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict. Inflation expectations, once thought to be stable, are now under scrutiny, pushing central banks to reconsider their stance.

Recent events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, have revealed flaws in the global trading system, suggesting that policymakers may need to act promptly. Failure to address these challenges could result in sustained economic disruptions. (The views expressed here are those of Mike Peacock, the former head of communications at the Bank of England and a former senior editor at Reuters.)