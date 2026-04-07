Energy Crisis and Conflict: Euro Zone Economy Hit Hard

The euro zone's economic prospects are dimming as the private sector expansion falters sharply in March. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has spiked energy costs, disrupting crucial supply chains and driving down demand, according to a recent survey released on Tuesday.

The S&P Global euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.7 from 51.9, highlighting a slowdown with demand falling for the first time in eight months. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated that March's PMI suggests the euro zone economy is already reeling from the Middle East turmoil.

Spain emerged as a growth leader among major economies, but France and Italy faced contraction, and Germany's growth slowed. Energy prices continue to rise, input cost inflation surged and employment decreased, threatening future confidence and investment. With headline inflation crossing the ECB's target, the region's GDP growth faces hurdles unless geopolitical events stabilize quickly.