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Skyfall: The Impact on Indian Aviation Amid West Asia Conflict

The conflict in West Asia has significantly impacted Indian aviation, resulting in over 10,000 flight cancellations. Indian carriers, previously operating 300-350 daily services to the region, now run just 80-90 flights. Tensions arose after a US-Israel strike on Iran initiated retaliation on February 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:40 IST
Skyfall: The Impact on Indian Aviation Amid West Asia Conflict
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia has drastically altered Indian aviation operations. A senior official from the civil aviation ministry reported a staggering 10,000 flight cancellations since hostilities began in the region.

Prior to the conflict, Indian carriers facilitated 300-350 flights to West Asia each day. However, that number has dropped sharply to between 80 and 90 flights daily, as revealed by Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, during a briefing with the media.

The conflict erupted on February 28 following an offensive involving the United States and Israel against Iran, prompting retaliatory actions, which have since disrupted the usual flow of air traffic between India and West Asia.

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