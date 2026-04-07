China's Fuel Dilemma: Rising Prices Amid West Asia Conflicts

On Tuesday, China announced an increase in gasoline and diesel prices for the second time in about two weeks, attributed to rising international oil prices influenced by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released a statement confirming the price adjustments, which will take effect from Wednesday. This move follows a previous hike on March 23 as China braces for a potential fuel crisis amid the U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

The NDRC instructed China's leading oil firms to maintain production levels and secure transport routes to ensure a steady supply, while also urging related authorities to enhance market supervision. Analysts suggest China is less vulnerable to Hormuz disruptions, thanks to alternative energy sources and strategic contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)