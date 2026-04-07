Left Menu

China's Fuel Dilemma: Rising Prices Amid West Asia Conflicts

China announced a second fuel price increase within two weeks due to rising international oil prices. The National Development and Reform Commission declared the price hike amidst concerns over the ongoing war in West Asia. Measures are implemented to maintain stability and market order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:15 IST
China's Fuel Dilemma: Rising Prices Amid West Asia Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, China announced an increase in gasoline and diesel prices for the second time in about two weeks, attributed to rising international oil prices influenced by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released a statement confirming the price adjustments, which will take effect from Wednesday. This move follows a previous hike on March 23 as China braces for a potential fuel crisis amid the U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

The NDRC instructed China's leading oil firms to maintain production levels and secure transport routes to ensure a steady supply, while also urging related authorities to enhance market supervision. Analysts suggest China is less vulnerable to Hormuz disruptions, thanks to alternative energy sources and strategic contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Concerns

India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Co...

 India
3
Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

 India
4
Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026