Pioneering Future: TEXMiN Forges Strategic Collaborations at IInvenTiv 2026

TEXMiN IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's recent initiatives mark significant advancements in the mining and minerals sector. During the IInvenTiv 2026 R&D fair, important collaborations and startup funding were unveiled, strengthening industry ties and promoting innovation.

The event, inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, witnessed participation from top industry leaders. MoUs with companies such as NTPC Mining Limited and Tata Steel highlight the industry's growing trust in academic research and deep-tech startups.

Prof Sukumar Mishra emphasized the role of these partnerships in building a robust startup ecosystem. The new labs and technology centers established through these collaborations aim to propel India's capabilities in strategic sectors, ensuring sustainable resource development.