Pioneering Future: TEXMiN Forges Strategic Collaborations at IInvenTiv 2026
TEXMiN IIT (ISM) Dhanbad announces strategic collaborations and startup funding at the 'IInvenTiv 2026' R&D fair. These initiatives aim to boost innovation in the mining sector. Partnerships with industry leaders like NTPC Mining, Agilent Technologies, and Tata Steel will enhance research and technology development in mining and critical minerals.
- Country:
- India
TEXMiN IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's recent initiatives mark significant advancements in the mining and minerals sector. During the IInvenTiv 2026 R&D fair, important collaborations and startup funding were unveiled, strengthening industry ties and promoting innovation.
The event, inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, witnessed participation from top industry leaders. MoUs with companies such as NTPC Mining Limited and Tata Steel highlight the industry's growing trust in academic research and deep-tech startups.
Prof Sukumar Mishra emphasized the role of these partnerships in building a robust startup ecosystem. The new labs and technology centers established through these collaborations aim to propel India's capabilities in strategic sectors, ensuring sustainable resource development.