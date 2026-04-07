Left Menu

Revving Up Electric Mobility: Cars24 and Tesla India's Innovative Trade-In Programme

Cars24 and Tesla India have launched a joint trade-in programme to simplify switching from traditional vehicles to electric ones. This initiative combines selling an old car and buying a new Tesla into one streamlined experience, offering attractive exchange bonuses and finance options for a smoother transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:57 IST
Revving Up Electric Mobility: Cars24 and Tesla India's Innovative Trade-In Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's electric mobility sector is set for a significant boost as Cars24 partners with Tesla India to introduce a new trade-in programme, making it easier for vehicle owners to switch to electric cars.

This innovative move aims to streamline the process, condensing the sale of old vehicles and the purchase of new Tesla models into one seamless experience. The programme offers enticing benefits, including exchange bonuses totaling Rs. 3.25 lakh and flexible financing options to bolster accessibility.

Customers begin their journey at Tesla Experience Centers or on the Cars24 platform, enjoying a convenient process that includes doorstep inspections and transparent pricing. Cars24 ensures a hassle-free transition, managing everything from vehicle pickup to ownership transfer.

TRENDING

1
Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Concerns

India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Co...

 India
3
Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

 India
4
Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026