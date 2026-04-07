Revving Up Electric Mobility: Cars24 and Tesla India's Innovative Trade-In Programme

India's electric mobility sector is set for a significant boost as Cars24 partners with Tesla India to introduce a new trade-in programme, making it easier for vehicle owners to switch to electric cars.

This innovative move aims to streamline the process, condensing the sale of old vehicles and the purchase of new Tesla models into one seamless experience. The programme offers enticing benefits, including exchange bonuses totaling Rs. 3.25 lakh and flexible financing options to bolster accessibility.

Customers begin their journey at Tesla Experience Centers or on the Cars24 platform, enjoying a convenient process that includes doorstep inspections and transparent pricing. Cars24 ensures a hassle-free transition, managing everything from vehicle pickup to ownership transfer.