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India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Concerns

India has vast thorium reserves capable of powering the nation for centuries, yet public resistance hampers nuclear energy's full potential. Efforts to raise awareness and allay fears are crucial as India advances its nuclear program, aiming for long-term energy independence through innovative technologies like the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:20 IST
India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Concerns
Neelam Goyal, Senior Scientist, Dept. of Atomic Energy. (Photo-ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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India's abundant thorium reserves offer a remarkable opportunity to revolutionize the country's energy landscape, generating approximately 5,000 units of electricity per person annually for nearly five centuries. However, the potential remains largely untapped due to widespread public resistance fueled by safety concerns and misconceptions.

Neelam Goyal, a Senior Scientist from the Department of Atomic Energy, emphasizes the importance of electricity in India's economy and highlights the need for energy self-reliance as 70% of the nation's electricity currently relies on imported coal. India holds an impressive 85% of the world's thorium reserves, presenting a strategic advantage in securing long-term energy stability.

Despite these promising resources, the development of nuclear energy projects is often stymied by decade-long delays caused by public opposition. Since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, efforts have intensified to educate the public and diminish opposition, particularly in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. A significant milestone was achieved with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), marking a critical step towards India's ambitious three-stage nuclear power programme and diminishing reliance on imported uranium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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