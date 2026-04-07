Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

The Indian startup ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation as the Indian Startup School (ISS) announces its new cohort. Out of a highly competitive pool of 3,500 applicants, 25 visionary founders have been selected to spearhead innovation across various domains, including Deep-Tech, FinTech, SaaS, and D2C.

Among the standout ventures is Grae AI from Noida, striving to modernize hospital information management systems with self-improving intelligence. Meanwhile, Tejaas in New Delhi is setting unprecedented standards in robotics with its AutoRobotics Studio (ARS), which rapidly transforms basic prompts into complex CAD models and firmware. Additionally, RunReign, a gamified fitness app by Naman R. Singh from Chandigarh, turns daily runs into competitive territorial conquests, redefining fitness engagement.

Shivang Slathia, CEO of ISS, asserts that this era marks the rise of builders with robust engineering aptitudes as India steps up as a global hub for innovation, moving away from subsidized growth models. The program is designed to incubate the next wave of Indian Unicorns by offering much-needed mentorship and seed access to these high-potential startups.