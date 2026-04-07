SEBI Extends IPO Approval Validity Amid West Asia Tensions

SEBI announced on Tuesday that it will extend the validity of IPO and rights issue approvals until September 30, 2026. This decision is aimed at providing companies additional time amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and low investor participation.

The market regulator specified that observation letters originally set to expire between April 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, will remain valid until the latter date. Normally, companies must launch their public issues within 12 to 18 months from the date of SEBI's observations.

Industry bodies had highlighted difficulties in securing resources and accessing capital markets due to geopolitical uncertainties. SEBI's move is expected to help companies avoid repeating the regulatory process, offering a lifeline to those who have delayed IPO plans due to volatile market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)