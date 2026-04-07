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Pioneering Safety and Maintenance: Vande Bharat Sleeper Revolution

Northeast Frontier Railway introduces innovative maintenance systems at Kamakhya Coaching Depot to improve safety and efficiency of India's Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Utilizing advanced technologies like the Air Spring Monitoring and Portable Vibration Monitoring Systems, these enhancements promise reliable and comfortable travel with timely fault detection and maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST
Pioneering Safety and Maintenance: Vande Bharat Sleeper Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway has made significant advancements in train maintenance technology at the Kamakhya Coaching Depot in Guwahati. These innovations are designed to improve the safety, maintenance, and operational efficiency of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, India's premier sleeper train first launched between Kamakhya and Howrah in January.

According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is the country's only operating sleeper version, making maintenance crucial for uninterrupted service. "Building on this, we have introduced advanced in-house developed systems comprising cutting-edge technology," said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer.

Among these advancements is the Air Spring Monitoring System, which provides real-time monitoring of crucial parameters, enhancing safety and reliability. Other innovations include the Portable Vibration Monitoring System, ensuring timely issue detection, and an External Pit Power Supply System that streamlines maintenance during electrical shutdowns. These initiatives position Northeast Frontier Railway at the forefront of global rail safety and technology standards.

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