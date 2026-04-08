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Forging New Bridges: US-India AI Collaboration and Trade Expansion

US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, discussed key commercial strategies and AI integration with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Highlights included a new MoU to bridge AI ecosystems and expanding Indian participation in the SelectUSA Summit. Discussions aimed to amplify US-India trade, potentially unlocking a 1.4 billion-people market for US products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:34 IST
Forging New Bridges: US-India AI Collaboration and Trade Expansion
US envoy to India Sergio Gor
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move towards strengthening US-India economic ties, US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, met with the US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick. They charted a course for a robust commercial roadmap that would see the burgeoning Indian market of 1.4 billion people open further to American products.

The discussions included plans for a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to align India's substantial AI capabilities with the American AI ecosystem. The talks also highlighted the importance of strong Indian participation in the upcoming SelectUSA Summit, aiming to bolster bilateral trade.

Gor shared insights while meeting with Ben Black, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, focusing on augmenting US-India infrastructure and private sector opportunities, and reiterated the commitment to policies that prioritize American interests and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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