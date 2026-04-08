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Oil Prices Dive as Trump Announces Iran Peace Delay

Oil prices sharply declined and US stock futures increased after President Trump postponed potential attacks on Iran. This move came contingent upon Iran permitting ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside a proposed 10-point peace plan by Iran aimed at ending the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:27 IST
Oil Prices Dive as Trump Announces Iran Peace Delay
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In a surprising turn of events, oil prices saw a significant drop while US stock futures surged after President Donald Trump announced a temporary delay on potential strikes against Iran.

This decision hinges on Iran's agreement to allow ships safe passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions.

Furthermore, Trump revealed Iran's proposal of a 'workable' 10-point peace plan designed to potentially resolve the conflict initiated by the US and Israel earlier this year.

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